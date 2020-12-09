Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard recently signed the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in 2021, inking six highly-rated players, including lead guard Frankie Collins out of Nevada. Now, he and his staff can shift their focus a bit to the 2022 cycle, where landing another point guard will be key. Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI four-star Dug McDaniel is among the highly-touted prep junior prospects Howard and Co. are after. At 5-10, 155 pounds, McDaniel is known for his playmaking ability as an unselfish passer. The No. 46 overall player in the country has been working to improve his skills as a scorer over the offseason, with his high school team slated to tip off the season in January. "I’ve really worked on my scoring ability since last year," McDaniel said. "I have to step up and do more of a scoring role, so I’m gonna try to combine my passing ability with my scoring ability and just be a complete, overall, all-around player.

Michigan Wolverines basketball point guard target Dug McDaniel is the No. 46 player in the class of 2022. (Dug McDaniel)

"I’m more of a pass-first guard, but I can also score the ball when I want. But I like to see my teammates get more involved. I’d rather have 10 [points] and 10 [assists] than 30 and five. I’d rather have my teammate have 20 than me have 20. "I’m that type of player — I like to get everyone involved, while also getting mine at the same time. Just trying to get that team win. I’m not all about scoring the ball; I like to see my teammates score the ball." The teams McDaniel is the most interested in are Florida, Georgetown, LSU, Michigan and VCU. The Wolverines have stayed in constant contact since Sept. 1, when coaching staffs were allowed to begin reaching out to 2022 recruits. Howard and associate head coach Phil Martelli are tag-teaming the effort.

"I’m on the phone with them very often, at least twice very two weeks, or something like that," McDaniel said. "They just check in to let me know I’m still their priority and I’m still on the top of their list. Just always checking in, keeping in touch." Martelli is a legend on the East Coast, having been the head coach at St. Joseph's for 24 years, where he built incredible relationships. McDaniel believes he has an uncanny ability to connect with players in the area. "I think he’s very understanding since he’s very aware of the area," McDaniel said. "I think he understands our situation and our circumstances, and I feel like he’s a very relatable person to talk to. That’s always a good thing — to know that when you’re talking, nobody’s zoning out and he actually understands what you’re saying."

Howard has shown he has the capability to effectively make ties with kids, parents and coaches all across the country, but it's that much easier with McDaniel, who grew up playing with Howard's son and another top 2022 target, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star shooting guard Jett Howard. "I look at Coach Juwan as family," McDaniel said. "I call him ‘uncle,’ because I grew up playing with his son. He calls me ‘Neph,’ I call him ‘Unc.’ "We have a family kind of relationship. When we talk, it’s just natural, it’s just family; we can talk about anything other than basketball because that’s how close we are." The bond the two have had for many years is a major reason why McDaniel is extremely interested in Michigan. "I feel like I could trust him with my future because I did grow up with him," McDaniel explained. "I feel like he wouldn’t lead me in the wrong direction, when it comes to getting me to the next level, getting me to where I need to be. He watched me and his son grow up together and play together, and him and my mom built a connection, and we both trust him with my future."

And playing with Jett Howard, should the two link up in Ann Arbor, would be icing on the cake. "It would mean a lot to play with Jett," McDaniel said. "I feel like the chemistry would definitely be there, since he’s a shooter and a scorer, and I’m a passer. I feel like it’s natural chemistry from when we played together. We know each other’s game, so I feel like we would go well on the floor together." He'd have a good rapport — on and off the court — with a couple other players, as well, considering he plays in the same AAU program on the Nike EYBL circuit (Team Takeover) as the one current Michigan freshmen DMV products Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams came out of. Having good friends in Dickinson and Williams already in on campus would help his own transition to the college level go all the more smooth. "That would make me very comfortable and help me adapt easier, because since they’re from the area and I’m very good friends with them, they can just tell me things from the inside out," McDaniel said. "They could make my life easier, my whole freshman season easier since they’re already experiencing it and they can help me out. "With the scouting report and playing against them [in practice], I know where they like to get the ball and where their good spots are. I feel like we could all play well together. I could definitely get them the ball and make them look good as the point guard."

Michigan Wolverines basketball point guard target Dug McDaniel played AAU ball with Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams. (Dug McDaniel)