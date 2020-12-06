The Wolverines needed a spark in the first half, and they got that, and then some, from a slew of backups who scored 20 of the team's final 22 points in the opening stanza. All in all, the bench was responsible for scoring 49 of the team's 80 points.

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds while going 6-for-6 from the field, was massive in the first half, and so was junior forward Brandon Johns, who ended up with five points, two rebounds and two assists, while also making several hustle plays on both ends of the floor. Freshman forward Terrance Williams continues to impress doing the little things and knocking down shots when he's open — he's really beginning to carve out a role for himself

In the second half, it was all senior guard Chaundee Brown, who heated up and contributed 11 points, going 3-for-4 from deep and nailing a smooth pull-up jumper from mid-range.