Fab Five Takeaways: Bench Was Big Time In Michigan's Blowout Of UCF
Michigan Wolverines basketball pulled away and beat UCF, 80-58, Sunday evening at Crisler Center.
Here are five of our biggest takeaways from the game:
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Blowout Win Over UCF
RELATED: Michigan Annihilates Central Florida In Impressive Fashion, 80-58
Player Of The Game: Michigan's Entire Bench
The Wolverines needed a spark in the first half, and they got that, and then some, from a slew of backups who scored 20 of the team's final 22 points in the opening stanza. All in all, the bench was responsible for scoring 49 of the team's 80 points.
Freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds while going 6-for-6 from the field, was massive in the first half, and so was junior forward Brandon Johns, who ended up with five points, two rebounds and two assists, while also making several hustle plays on both ends of the floor. Freshman forward Terrance Williams continues to impress doing the little things and knocking down shots when he's open — he's really beginning to carve out a role for himself
In the second half, it was all senior guard Chaundee Brown, who heated up and contributed 11 points, going 3-for-4 from deep and nailing a smooth pull-up jumper from mid-range.
It's starting to become clearer and clearer who the best players are — two in particular are rising
We mentioned the bench success, and that's a big plus for Michigan, but it also means a starting lineup change may have to be in the cards. Dickinson, who's averaging 14 points per game, is clearly the top option at the five spot. Fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis can contribute some, but he's always been limited athletically and with how many minutes he can give the Wolverines per night. As the competition begins to ramp up, with NC State coming up Wednesday, the Maize and Blue will have to think long and hard about who begins the game down low.
Additionally, Johns continues to be a major contributor — and he deserves more minutes (15-20). He shows the most hustle on the team, is a great rebounder and has improved offensively. Williams does a lot of the same, and that's why h's another solid option to get at least eight minutes an outing.
More of Dickinson and Johns should be in the cards, but the coaches have to find a way to do all of that without taking significant minutes away from Williams.
After a sluggish start, Michigan went on a massive run
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news