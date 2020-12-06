 TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Blowout Win Over UCF
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-06 17:49:21 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Blowout Win Over UCF

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard and players met with the media following the team's 80-58 win over UCF.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and wing Franz Wagner are off to a 4-0 start.
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and wing Franz Wagner are off to a 4-0 start. (AP Images)
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Chaundee Brown

Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson

Michigan Basketball Freshman Forward Terrance Williams II

