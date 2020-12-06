TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Blowout Win Over UCF

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Blowout Win Over UCF
Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard and players met with the media following the team's 80-58 win over UCF.
RELATED: Five Takeaways: Bench Was Big Time In Michigan's Blowout Of UCF
RELATED: Michigan Annihilates Central Florida In Impressive Fashion, 80-58
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Chaundee Brown
Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson
Michigan Basketball Freshman Forward Terrance Williams II
