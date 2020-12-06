The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team put on a clinic this evening at Crisler Center, destroying a quality Central Florida squad, 80-58. The Maize and Blue dug themselves out of an early 12-point deficit to run the Golden Knights out of the gym from that point on. Miss any of the impressive victory? We've got you covered with a complete recap of how everything unfolded below.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team outscored UCF in the second half, 42-24. (AP Images)

First Half

It was a rough start tonight for Michigan at Crisler Center, with UCF jumping out to early leads of 6-2 and then 10-7 at the under-16 timeout. A midrange jumper from senior guard Chaundee Brown trimmed the Golden Knights' lead to just 14-13 at the 13:13 mark, before things got a bit dicey. UCF then went on an 11-0 run to increase its lead to 25-13 at the 9:29 mark, with things not looking too promising at Crisler Center at that point. The Maize and Blue quickly kicked it into gear moving forward though. A layup from Brown at 8:05 made it 28-20, before the senior continued his momentous play with a triple at 6:49 to cut the deficit to just five (28-23). Michigan's bench carried the team throughout its biggest runs tonight, with junior forward Brandon Johns joining the party with a layup with 4:59 remaining in the half to trim UCF's once-12-point lead to just one, at 28-27. U-M finally went on top with a layup from senior guard Eli Brooks at the 4:18 mark to make the score 29-28, and the Wolverines were feeling good about themselves at that point. They would never relinquish the lead again. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson was one of the biggest sparks off the bench as well, increasing U-M's edge to 35-30 with a layup — assisted by Johns — with 2:33 to go. A triple from yet another bench player in freshman forward Terrance Williams put Michigan up 38-32 with 1:36 remaining, before UCF's Darin Green knocked down two free throws at 1:16 to make the score 38-34. That's where things stood at the end of the first half, with Michigan finishing the stanza on a 25-9 run after having originally trailed 25-13.

Second Half