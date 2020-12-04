 TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Eli Brooks & Mike Smith Talk Before UCF Game
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-04 11:29:15 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Eli Brooks & Mike Smith Talk Before UCF Game

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball assistant coach Saddi Washington, senior guard Eli Brooks and fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith all met with the media Friday ahead of Sunday's game against UCF.

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Eli Brooks has helped his team get off to a 3-0 start.
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior guard Eli Brooks has helped his team get off to a 3-0 start. (AP Images)
Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Eli Brooks

Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Guard Mike Smith

