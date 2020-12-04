TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Eli Brooks & Mike Smith Talk Before UCF Game

Wolverine TV: Eli Brooks & Mike Smith Talk Before UCF Game
Michigan Wolverines basketball assistant coach Saddi Washington, senior guard Eli Brooks and fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith all met with the media Friday ahead of Sunday's game against UCF.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Lots Of Pieces — Now How Do They Fit?
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Time For A Lineup Change
Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Eli Brooks
Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Guard Mike Smith
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook