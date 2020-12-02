Freshman Hunter Dickinson is a force on both ends — he’ll have to play 27 minutes a night, and while fifth-year senior Austin Davis is starting now, that won’t (shouldn’t) last. The Wolverines were plus-12 when he was on the floor in the first half, minus-two when Davis was in the game, and Dickinson’s offensive rebounding and post passing add a dimension Davis doesn’t have. Dickinson is already also a much better help defender.

There’s no shortage of talent on this team, and he’s already figuring out his offensive strengths.

Michigan bounced back from a lethargic effort in a win over Oakland in taking the fight to Ball State from the outset Wednesday night, using a great start to both halves to pummel the Cardinals, 84-65. The Wolverine still have areas to shore up, including perimeter defense, but Juwan Howard’s biggest challenge this year might be to figure out which combinations work best … and when to use them.

That doesn’t mean Davis doesn’t have a role — he finished with six points and four rebounds in 14 minutes and played well at the start of the second half when U-M pulled away for a second time — but his minutes came at Brandon Johns’ expense. Johns finished with five rebounds and a pair of assists but played only nine minutes and went scoreless, and he didn’t see the floor in the second half until five minutes remained.

Sophomore Franz Wagner and senior Eli Brooks were both a plus-27 and, not coincidentally, were two of the Wolverines’ better defenders on the floor, while senior Chaundee Brown brought energy defensively in the second half and added nine points in 17 minutes.

Even though Ball State cut a 20-point first half deficit to seven at the break, Howard was pleased with his group.

“Basketball is a game based on runs. A team like Ball State` that came out and playing extremely hard, a very competitive group, also a very experienced group … they have seniors, juniors, guys that have been in the trenches before,” Howard said.

“… That’s how it goes at times when your shot is not falling, or you have turnovers. We had nine in the first half. We gave them opportunities to have a chance at the basket and gave them nine extra possessions.”

They finished with only four giveaways in the second half despite an up-tempo offense that was beautiful to watch. Senior point guard Mike Smith (10 points, three assists) took control at the beginning of the second half and quickly expanded U-M’s lead back into double digits.

Senior Isaiah Livers, though, was the star. He’s been the player on offense many thought Wagner would be this year, picking his spots for his midrange jumper and aggressively hunting his shot.

“He did a really good job being patient offensively, also taking his time, taking advantage of what the defense gave him … and shot the ball with confidence,” Howard said. “He took ball to the basket with a certain level of aggressive and toughness, which I’ve seen since the time I started coaching him.”

The key now is to figure out who to play and when, find out which guys play best together and in which situations. That’s something Howard is still working on through three games, and there have been years in which John Beilein didn’t figure it out until midseason even with only seven or eight in the rotation.

But it’s a good problem to have. It’s a “coach’s dream” to have wings like Livers and Wagner, Howard said, and a luxury to have a guy like Brown come off the bench and take pride in his defense.

Putting that puzzle together is the next step, and it’s a work in progress, every bit as important as having the talent. That’s where Howard will earn his money this season … how successful he is will determine this group’s ceiling in the Big Ten.