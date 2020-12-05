Fifth-year senior Mike Smith and senior Eli Brooks are proving to be a great match in Michigan basketball's backcourt just three games into their time together as the Wolverines' point guard and shooting guard, respectively. As soon as Smith arrived in Ann Arbor after being a graduate transfer from Columbia, he gravitated towards Brooks, with the two becoming good friends off the floor in addition to having a good deal of chemistry on it. "I think personality," Smith said when asked what drew him to Brooks. "We both like the same things. Country music — he likes country music; he likes hip hop and pop — I like hip hop and pop. And we both try to be like the funny guy. "We’re both really competitive, too, and we also want to make each other better each and every day. It’s kind of like that brotherhood that Coach always wants to talk about, a family. RELATED: Wolverine TV: Eli Brooks & Mike Smith Talk Before UCF Game RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Lots Of Pieces — Now How Do They Fit?

Michigan Wolverines basketball fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith is dishing out five assists per game. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

"And it just clicks, like when you meet somebody, you walk into the first day of class and you don’t know anybody, and you look at that one person and he looks at you and you can kinda tell that that’s going to be your friend in that class. And that’s kinda like how Eli has been. He’s also just wanted me to be great every day, from day one. That’s kind of what our relationship is like." Smith is averaging 9.3 points, five assists and 2.3 rebounds per game, while Brooks is posting eight points, four assists and 2.3 rebounds per outing. The skills each of them possess, coupled with the trust they have in each other makes things run smoothly on the floor, Smith said. Both can play on the ball or off of it, and that versatility adds a boost. "I feel really comfortable," Smith said of playing with Brooks. "It’s nice to have a guard like him, because I don’t always have to have the ball in my hands, and Eli knows the offense like the back of his hand. "I really enjoy playing in the backcourt with Eli. We’re both really fast and quick, we both like to get out and run and we both can shoot the ball well. Playing with Zay [senior forward Isaiah Livers] and [sophomore guard] Franz [Wagner] and them, too, it’s great. I really love this team, and we could do something really special this year, for sure." After leading the Ivy League in scoring last season at 22.8 points per game, Smith is settling into his new role at Michigan, where he's not asked to do more than he's capable, and where winning trumps any stats. In a small sample size, Smith has attempted 12 two-pointers and only six three-pointers, while totaling 15 assists through three games. "I think I’m getting real comfortable. It’s only been three games, but I feel comfortable out there," Smith said. "The second game was rocky, for sure. I got in foul trouble, but it happens. But I think that I’m really comfortable out there, playing out there with what Coach wants me to do. "Just taking what the defense is giving me so far. There’s no need to force anything, especially with a talented team like this. But if the team gives me more threes, I’ll take more threes. But a lot of teams haven’t really been going under on ball screens and haven’t been leaving me open as much, so I’m just kinda going with the flow."

