Ivy League DL transfer Joey Slackman no longer visiting Michigan
Michigan is no longer set to host an Ivy League defensive lineman out of the portal this weekend as originally planned.
Maize & Blue Review has confirmed that UPenn's Joey Slackman is no longer set to visit Ann Arbor this weekend, as confirmed on Monday, and will be visiting Auburn instead.
According to Slackman, due to the quick turnaround he has to make regarding a decision, it is unlikely that he will reschedule a visit.
Slackman finished this season with 48 total tackles and four sacks for the Quakers. He was named an All-Ivy League selection during the 2022 season.
Slackman will have one year of eligibility remaining.
---
