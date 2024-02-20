The hype surrounding former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is increasing each week and could reach a fever pitch once he participates in the upcoming NFL Combine.

Until then, McCarthy's name has been rising up draft boards across the country, including seeing his name rise in mock drafts, too.

According to NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, J.J. McCarthy is considered a Top-10 selection in his latest 2024 mock draft.

Jeremiah currently has McCarthy slotted at No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons.

"A lot of people around the NFL expect the Falcons to be aggressive when it comes to finding a quarterback in this year’s draft," Jeremiah wrote. "They could trade up or, as they do in this case, stay at No. 8 and bet on McCarthy’s traits."

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein says the following about McCarthy:

Enigmatic quarterback lacking the measurables and splash throws associated with early round quarterbacks but possessing elements that require more study and consideration. McCarthy lacks frame thickness and a plus arm. He’s fairly poised in the pocket but is average as a pocket passer. His ball placement and timing need to improve to help mitigate an average operation time due to a windup release. McCarthy doesn’t seek to play out of structure but is fairly consistent at making positive plays when it happens and ramps up his focus late in games and on third downs. He is confident and seems to have the ability to take slights and digest it as competitive fuel. McCarthy should continue to improve as a passer, but he fails to stand out in many of the areas that tend to be predictive of top-level success in the NFL.