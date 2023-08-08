Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn't waste any time naming names when asked which of the younger receivers have been stepping up this offseason.

While he made sure no one was left out, the name he mentioned first might be the most intriguing of them all in terms of his overall connection.

"Tyler Morris, he’s gonna make a big name for himself this year," McCarthy told reporters on Monday. "I've had that connection built since my sophomore year in high school. He's gonna do great things."

McCarthy is referring to his time playing with Morris at Nazareth Academy before he transferred to IMG.

With that connection already established, Morris has a leg up on the other younger receivers who are trying to build chemistry with McCarthy.

For the quarterback-wide receiver duo, the chemistry extends well beyond the dimensions of the football field.

Which could lead to a big year this season.

"That’s a special connection to me, going back to (Nazareth Academy)," McCarthy said. "I used to call him Simba, I would be Mufasa and stuff like that. Going back to eighth grade, freshman year, when we played seven-on-seven together. That’s my guy. That's my day one. It's one of those things where I feel like I could close my eyes and throw the ball and I know where he's gonna be out of his break. So having that with everyone is my goal right now. But with T-Mo, it's just like that, it's money."