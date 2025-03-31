Jace Howard enters Transfer Portal after five years with Wolverines

Michigan guard Jace Howard has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, Maize and Blue Review has learned. The fifth-year senior and son of Michigan legend and former head coach Juwan Howard will look to spend his final season of eligibility at another school after a long, winding career in Ann Arbor.

Howard, a three-star recruit in the class of 2020, committed to his father and the Wolverines out of high school, as he looked to carry on the Howard tradition of excellence in the Maize and Blue.

During his freshman season with Michigan in 2020-21, the Wolverines won the regular season Big Ten championship. Star players Hunter Dickinson, Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers led the team to the title, and Michigan advanced all the way to the Elite Eight before being eliminated by No. 11 seed UCLA.

As a freshman, Howard played in 11 games and averaged 1.1 points per contest.

Of course, the 2020-21 season did not count against any player's eligibility restrictions, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the next three seasons, Howard's role with the team never grew. In 2021-22, Michigan advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fifth straight NCAA Tournament, but Howard played in only 14 games.

Then, the following two years saw Michigan play uninspiring basketball, missing the tournament both seasons. Despite going 18-16 in 2022-23 and a terrible 8-24 in 2023-24, Howard was never able to carve out a role on the squad.

He played in 30 games as a third-year player in 2022-23, and he averaged a career-best 2.6 points per game as a fourth-year player in 2023-24.

This season, Howard played in only five games, averaging 0.8 points per contest. It appears Howard has medically redshirted the 2024-25 season, which will give him a sixth season of eligibility.