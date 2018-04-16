Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
New Canaan (Conn.) 2019 two-star offensive tackle Jack Stewart has committed to Michigan.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman has offers to 15 schools, including Arizona, Arizona State, Connecticut, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Texas A&M and Baylor.
The Wolverines offered Stewart on April 6 and joins Akron (Ohio) Hoban four-star offensive guard Nolan Rumler and Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star offensive tackle Trente Jones as offensive line commits in 2019 for Michigan.
Michigan now has nine commitments in the 2019 class and the No. 5 ranked class in the country, according to Rivals.com. Ahead of Michigan is Oklahoma, Florida State, Mississippi and Georgia.
