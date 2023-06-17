With the Elite 11 competition coming to close, the event has named their Elite 11 Quarterbacks for 2023 and Michigan commit Jadyn Davis has been named part of this year's group.

Elite 11 is a quarterback competition that takes places across the country with regional events throughout the season. The culmination is a 3-day competition of 12-24 of the best high school quarterbacks in the nation that have been invited to compete. Each year, the group names their Elite 11 QBs for the season.

Varying opinions were shared throughout the weekend in regard to who was doing well, who was struggling, etc. Davis appeared to be one of the more polarizing prospects of the first two days of the events. Completing difficult throws while some questioned his overall arm talent.

The third and final day is 7on7 competition, the closest thing to actual game like performance. In what should have been a surprise to no one, this is where Davis thrived. Going 11-15 with 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions during his session, statistically the first or second best performance of the afternoon.

Davis joins former Michigan QBs to be named to Elite 11;

Matt Gutieriez

Clayton Richard (MLB)

Ryan Mallett

Devin Gardner

Shea Patterson (Ole Miss commit)

Brandon Peters

Dylan McCaffrey

Jack Tuttle (Utah commit)

Cade McNamara

JJ McCarthy