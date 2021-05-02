Michigan Wolverines football offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield was chosen in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, after starting in 15 of the 18 games he appeared in during his time in Ann Arbor. Mayfield entrenched himself as U-M’s starting right tackle for the 2019 campaign (started all 13 games), but was injured this past season in the second contest of the year and never played again.

Michigan Wolverines football's Jalen Mayfield hails from Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Images)

The small sample size didn’t scare off the Falcons, however, with Mayfield revealing to the media the organization loves the versatility he brings to the table. “I was pretty athletic coming out of high school and played multiple positions back then,” he recalled after being drafted. “The more versatile you are, the better chance you have of succeeding. “I always did my part for the team to be successful and took that same mindset with me to Michigan. I started out at left tackle there and then transitioned to right tackle, and pride myself on being versatile. “I just want to better the team on the field. I would have no problem moving to guard [if Atlanta wants me to]. During our meetings, I told them I was confident playing all five positions up front — I’m a smart kid and adapt to anything thrown my way. “I’m coming in with an open mindset and am ready to go at any spot. I’ve been practicing a left-handed stance [to potentially play left tackle] lately to get a refresher on that. The quicker you can do something, the quicker you can get on the field.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“I’ve benefitted from playing both sides [of the line at Michigan].” Mayfield redshirted during his freshman campaign at Michigan in 2018, but nevertheless saw action in three games off the bench in blowouts. He admitted it took him a bit to find his rhythm in 2019 as a redshirt freshman when he won the club’s starting right tackle job, but hit an impressive upward trajectory once he got comfortable. “The first part of that year [2019] was my first time playing major snaps since high school, so there was some adjustment the first few games,” he admitted. “Once I hit the middle of the season around the Penn State and Notre Dame games [Oct. 19 and Oct. 26, respectively], I found a consistency and a rhythm. “I got more confidence and an understanding of what we were doing on offense, and my play started to develop faster and I wasn’t thinking as much. I was able to then just knock people back at that point.” That confidence culminated in the Nov. 30 game against Ohio State, when Mayfield held then-Buckeye defensive end Chase Young to a combined zero tackles, sacks and tackles for loss. Mayfield was expected to carry over his exceptional play into 2020, but again the ankle injury he suffered Oct. 31 against Michigan State derailed those plans. “I’ve been 100 percent healthy for a while now,” Mayfield revealed. “With my opt out last fall, our season was canceled at first and then there were talks it wouldn’t happen unless it was in the spring, and I had a feeling I wanted to be in this upcoming draft. “I opted out and got ready, though I saw it more as declaring early because I didn’t think we’d have a season. It was a no-brainer to then come back and play. I played in two games and got landed on weird in the second game and sprained my ankle.