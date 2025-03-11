Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf earn All-Big Ten honors

On Tuesday afternoon, the Big Ten conference revealed the league honors for men's basketball. Earning honors were Michigan big men Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf.

Goldin, a fifth-year senior and former Florida Atlantic Owl and Texas Tech Red Raider, was named to the All-Big Ten First Team by the media and Second Team by the coaches.

Meanwhile, Wolf, a junior forward and former Yale Bulldog, earned Second Team honors by both the coaches and the media.

Goldin is averaging 16.7 points per contest and 6.7 rebounds. He's been Michigan's best and most consistent player all year long. In the 20-game Big Ten season, Goldin scored in double figures in every game but two.

Meanwhile, Wolf has had more of an up-and-down season. He started the Big Ten season scoring hot, leading Michigan to two big road victories over USC and UCLA. However, he's since cooled down, and turnovers hurt his chances at appearing on the First Team.

Below are the full Big Ten First, Second and Third teams, as well as the honorable mentions and other award-winners.