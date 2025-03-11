Published Mar 11, 2025
Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf earn All-Big Ten honors
Brock Heilig  •  Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
Twitter
@brockheilig

On Tuesday afternoon, the Big Ten conference revealed the league honors for men's basketball. Earning honors were Michigan big men Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf.

Goldin, a fifth-year senior and former Florida Atlantic Owl and Texas Tech Red Raider, was named to the All-Big Ten First Team by the media and Second Team by the coaches.

Meanwhile, Wolf, a junior forward and former Yale Bulldog, earned Second Team honors by both the coaches and the media.

Goldin is averaging 16.7 points per contest and 6.7 rebounds. He's been Michigan's best and most consistent player all year long. In the 20-game Big Ten season, Goldin scored in double figures in every game but two.

Meanwhile, Wolf has had more of an up-and-down season. He started the Big Ten season scoring hot, leading Michigan to two big road victories over USC and UCLA. However, he's since cooled down, and turnovers hurt his chances at appearing on the First Team.

Below are the full Big Ten First, Second and Third teams, as well as the honorable mentions and other award-winners.

First Team

Derik Queen, Maryland (coaches)

Brice Williams, Nebraska

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

Braden Smith, Purdue

John Tonje, Wisconsin

Vlad Goldin, Michigan (media)

Second Team

Vladislav Goldin, Michigan (coaches)

Danny Wolf, Michigan

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

Third Team

Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Maryland

Jaden Akins, Michigan State

Jase Richardson, Michigan State

Nate Bittle, Oregon

Jackson Shelstad, Oregon

Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA

Honorable Mention

Oumar Ballo, Indiana

Payton Sandfort, Iowa

Julian Reese, Maryland

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Dyler Harper, Rutgers

John Blackwell, Wisconsin

All-Freshman Team

Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

Derik Queen, Maryland

Jase Richardson, Michigan State

Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Dylan Harper, Rutgers

All-Defensive Team

Jaden Akins, Michigan State

TJ Bamba, Oregon

Nate Bittle, Oregon

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

Kobe Johnson, UCLA

---

