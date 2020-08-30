Listed simply as an 'athlete,' Hood primarily plays linebacker in high school and is expected to man the position upon arriving at Michigan, but at 6-1, 212, seems to possess the versatility to excel at several different spots at the next level.

The Michigan Wolverines' football program has 21 commits in its 2021 recruiting class, and all but one has a specified position listed by Rivals.com, with Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas three-star Jaydon Hood being the lone exception.

The 2020 high school campaign will mark a new location for Hood, who is now playing for the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders after having spent the 2019 season with Cardinal Newman High School just 45 minutes north of Fort Lauderdale in West Palm Beach.

Some expected Hood to be bumped up to a four-star when Rivals.com updated its rankings this past week, but he instead remained a three-star prospect. A stellar senior year at powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas could eventually change that ranking, however.

To get a better understanding of the kind of player Hood is, we spoke with Park Vista head coach Brian Dodds, whose Cobras squad fell to Cardinal Newman last season, 13-0, on a scorching hot afternoon under the southeast Florida sun.

“It was a very unique night, because that's just it … it wasn’t at night," Dodds began, providing some context on the two teams' 2019 matchup. "We always play in the evening down here, and their lights had gone out the week before.