On the ways he's upped his game this year

Just really learning, that's the mindset I had. Learning from the guys that have been playing above me, learn from CP, from Coach LaTroy, anybody that is willing to help. I take that every day just to keep learning and it's showing.

On what has allowed him to get into this position in his third year

We really harp on the pillars and I just took that in to myself and really embraced it. Really want to contribute and leave an impact for the team and win. I really looked deep inside of myself, how I want to impact and help my team. We built that foundation, now I'm just trying to join it, be part of it.

On anything that had been missing the last few seasons

Missing, no. I feel like learning. It took me some time but I'm learning now, I'm still learning and will keep learning after.

On what the pillars are

Block destruction, ball disruption and communication. We really harp on all of them. I really embraced all of them because at linebacker, I'm part of all them. I take it, I learned, I keep talking about it every day and I keep practicing every day. As a defense, pursuing it.

On Mike Barrett coming back and Ernest Hausmann coming in motivate him

The motivation was there. I feel like I look at them as leaders. Especially Mike B, that's big bro, he really helps me out. I really learn from him, I watch him. I watch film with coach, I watch my tape, I watch their tape, watch any linebacker in the room. I just learn from them.

On the Jim Harbaugh's suspension

I think everybody took it well. We're going to back anything that goes on with Coach Harbaugh, anybody on the staff, teammates, whatever. Like Coach Harbaugh would say, 'Get better, not bitter,' and that's exactly what we're going to do.

On why he wanted to stay and fight for a role

This was the spot that I chose originally. This is where I see, this is where I've always dreamed. I am from Florida but when I had dreams at night, it was with the winged helmet on. I don't want to leave that. CP has been a great addition and I've really learned and developed.

On Ja'Den McBurrows

He's a dog. He's physical, he's fast, he can cover. He's going to be an impactful player. Maybe not here or not but he's going to be an impactful player. Any of those defensive players.

On whether he's continued to give back

As you know, my mom is a pastor and she takes control of a lot of it but when I do go back to the community, I immediately try to do as much as I can and give the little time I have with me and my family to my community.

On whether he feels like a celebrity within his community

I wouldn't say celebrity. I try to be humble, hungry and stay disciplined. I don't try to give a cocky vibe to any little kid that looks up to me. Just show them how hard I have to work and they can work hard, too.

On Chris Partridge

I feel like this year I'm really learning the game. Not only the game but how to learn the game. I created a lot of habits and that's something he's preached. We don't look at the goal, we look at the process and the habits to get there. I embraced that, too, and he's been really teaching and harping that on me. Yeah, he gets on me, but I love him at the end of the day. I really appreciative of him.

On who he looked up to growing up

My mom. Like I said, she's a pastor and she's always helping the community. Indirectly I'm right there with her and it's just rubbed off on me. I think I picked up the love she has for it.

On whether he feels like there's a role for him this fall

Of course. Special teams, linebacker. Obviously, I want to contribute any way I can but I know that I can contribute on special teams, too. I'm in there with Coach Jay, too. He's also a huge impact on my development. I want to impact the team, I don't have a selfish thought. Linebacker, special teams, whatever.

On what he's done with the community with his mom

My mom, she has this building, this life center, it's called Life Center out in Belle Glade. It's an underdeveloped community and I go out there and I had a football camp out there. I go take the kids out and go play football. Depends on the day, probably between 150 people there and we go do that. Then we go back inside and do skits, whatever skit my mom wants to do. Arts and crafts, just play with the kids. Go out and hand out food to the community. Anything. Go host a event, whatever my mom needs I'll go do it.

On the kids playing football

Listen, two-year-olds to my age, they're out there playing football. I'm going to find some way for them to touch the ball.