With the NBA Draft fast approaching, the final touches are being put on the monster event. The NBA has sent out invites to attend the NBA Draft green room. These players are able to then take the stage when they are selected. ESPN is reporting that Michigan players Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard have been invited.

ESPN currently ranks Kobe Bufkin as the 18th overall prospect and Jett Howard as the 19th overall prospect.

Both players have consistently appeared in mock drafts as first round selections, with an off chance of being selected as lottery picks. Which means Michigan fans will likely get to see the Wolverines cross the stage and shake Commissioner Adam Silver's hand as they are drafted into the NBA.

The 2023 NBA draft will be held on June 22, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.