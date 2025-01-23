NFL mock drafts have four Wolverines in first round

The college football season is over, and we are officially in mock draft territory.

It's way too early, before the Senior Bowl, pro days, and the NFL Combine, but it's fun to get a pulse on where things stand at the start of the process.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that Michigan's junior foursome is commonly featured in first-round mocks. Mason Graham, Will Johnson, Kenneth Grant, and Colston Loveland all elected to forgo their last season for a reason.

So, what are some landing spots for the talented Wolverines, how high can they go, could they slip out of the first round?