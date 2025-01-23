NFL mock drafts have four Wolverines in first round

The college football season is over, and we are officially in mock draft territory.
It's way too early, before the Senior Bowl, pro days, and the NFL Combine, but it's fun to get a pulse on where things stand at the start of the process.
It should come as no surprise to anyone that Michigan's junior foursome is commonly featured in first-round mocks. Mason Graham, Will Johnson, Kenneth Grant, and Colston Loveland all elected to forgo their last season for a reason.
So, what are some landing spots for the talented Wolverines, how high can they go, could they slip out of the first round?
Mason Graham
Consensus Selection: 5th - Jaguars
Highest: 2nd - Browns
Lowest: 8th - Panthers
Odds of First Round: 95.3%
41% of mock drafts have the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Mason Graham with the 5th overall pick. Graham is a lock for the first round and likely for the top 10. He is in contention to be the first non-QB selected.
Will Johnson
Consensus Selection: 6th - Raiders
Highest: 2nd - Browns
Lowest: 15th - Falcons
Odds of First Round: 96.3%
31% of mock drafts have the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Will Johnson. The Charles Woodson storyline would be incredible. It seems unlikely Johnson will fall to 15th, but two mock drafts have Johnson to the Falcons. The Jaguars, Raiders, and Jets are the most common landing spots, hard to see Will slipping out of the top 10.
Colston Loveland
Consensus Selection: 14th - Colts
Highest: 14th - Colts
Lowest: 32nd - Chiefs
Odds of First Round: 76.5%
11% of mock drafts have the Indianapolis Colts selecting Colston Loveland. His ceiling is also is most common landing spot. This partly because the AFC West is divided across multiple drafts with the Broncos at 20, Chargers at 22, and Chiefs at 32. Those combined are by far is most likely landing spots.
Kenneth Grant
Consensus Selection: 22nd - Chargers
Highest: 8th - Panthers
Lowest: 30th - Bills
Odds of First Round: 70%
16% of mock drafts have the Los Angeles Chargers selecting Kenneth Grant. Would Jim Harbaugh really pass up the chance to draft a player he called "a gift from the football gods"? Some scouts believe Grant's combine will propel him into the top 15 with teams like the Panthers, 49ers, and Dolphins as likely landing spots.
---
