Michigan safety Rod Moore to return for fifth season

Michigan safety Rod Moore will return to Ann Arbor for a fifth and final season, M&BR has learned and according to multiple reports.

The 2024 captain will forgo a shot at the NFL and play one more season with the Wolverines before heading to the next level.

Moore missed the entire 2024 season after suffering a non-contact torn ACL injury during a special teams rep in spring practice.

In his first three years with the Wolverines, Moore totaled 142 tackles, six interceptions and seven passes defended. Michigan missed Moore's presence in the defensive backfield throughout 2024, but the captain will return to the Michigan defense for the 2025 season.

Without Moore in 2024, Michigan was left having to patch together a secondary for much of the season. Zeke Berry started the year at nickel, but when Will Johnson wasn't able to play the back half of the season due to a toe injury, Berry converted to cornerback and Makari Paige moved to nickel.

Michigan's defensive backfield will likely look much different next fall than it did throughout the 2024 season, but with Moore back, the Wolverines will know they have a captain and leader to anchor down the secondary.

Moore was a three-star recruit from Clayton, Ohio, and is best known for his game-sealing interception against Ohio State in 2023.