With the 11th pick the Orlando Magic selected Jett Howard on Thursday night in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Howard is of course the son Michigan Basketball head coach Juwan Howard. Jett will hope to have a career on par with his father who played in the NBA for 19 seasons after being selected with the Washington Bullets with the 5th overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft.

Jett ultimately chose to play at Michigan for his father over other schools like Kentucky. The one and done freshman had an up and down season for the Wolverines, that saw him score 14.2 ppg with a shooting line of 41/37/80.

His NBA potential is obvious. At 6'8" 215lbs, Howard looks the part. He flashed elite scoring ability at times in Ann Arbor, and has the range to be a plus shooter in the league. He'll need to improve defensively to be the type of 3 & D wing that NBA loves.

Howard joins former Wolverines Franz Wagner, Caleb Houstan, and Mo Wagner with the Magic



