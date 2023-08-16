Every year, there is almost always a handful of players that emerge during fall camp that carve out a role for themselves during the season, especially freshmen who are just joining the program.

This year is no different for the Michigan program as head coach Jim Harbaugh has been pleased with the production of multiple freshmen at this stage of camp.

Harbaugh was asked about the depth at receiver behind stalwarts Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson. He didn't waste any time mentioning the three freshmen he has in the room in Karmello English, Semaj Morgan and Fredrick Moore.

For Morgan and Moore, both have been aided by being on campus for spring practices.

"That's a whole group there of really good players," Harbaugh told reporters on Tuesday. "I'll start with three of the freshmen. Karmello English, Fredrick Moore, and Semaj Morgan, those three, have really come in and asserted themselves right off the bat. They've taken reps with the ones, they've taken reps with the twos. They're not playing like freshmen. Karmello and Fredrick and Semaj, their ability to get out of the break, we haven't seen that from any freshmen, let alone too many receivers that have come through here.

"Their ability to track the ball, Fredrick Moore's ability to track the ball is as good as I've seen. Semaj Morgan, quick, fast and shorter stature but a very big catch radius. He can catch the balls away from his body, he can high-point, he's been really good."

Outside of the receivers, Harbaugh was asked if there were any other players that he has seen emerge and could make a move on the depth chart.

He moved on to the defensive side of the ball for his next group of players.

"There's a great group of freshmen in Cameron Brandt, Enow Etta, Trey Pierce, those three have been outstanding and came in right on time," Harbaugh said. "Just feel like that interior defensive line group has really been bolstered. We'll see who the fifth and sixth defensive linemen is who is going to be in that rotation. Definitely, those three will most likely be in that. That's how good they're playing."