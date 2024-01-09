On Monday night, the University of Michigan football team made history and claimed its first outright national championship in 75 years as it defeated the No. 2-ranked Washington Huskies, 34-13.

Michigan ran for 303 yards on 38 carries — good for exactly eight yards per carry — as it reverted to its roots in the biggest game of the season.

Donovan Edwards broke two long touchdown runs early, but things slowed down for Michigan offensively after that. The running game was ineffective for much of the second, third and fourth quarters, and J.J. McCarthy struggled to connect with receivers, as well.

But Blake Corum scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Wolverines, which completed a season that will live on for decades.

Jim Harbaugh said after the game the season went exactly how the team wanted it to go.

"[The season] couldn't have gone better," Harbaugh said. "It went exactly how we wanted it to go to win every game."

"So yeah, that's really what I wanted to say. It went exactly how we wanted it to go. It went exactly how we wanted it to go."

Apart from two separate three-game suspensions during the regular season, Harbaugh isn't all that wrong. Michigan dominated two-thirds of its opponents, and it finished the season beating four ranked teams by an average of 15 points per game.

The Wolverines led at halftime of every game during the 2023 season, and they only trailed in the second half once all year.

Things were sketchy at times during Monday night's National Championship game, but Michigan got the job done.

"Glorious win, I could not be prouder or happier of our team, 15-0," Harbaugh said. "Took on all comers. Last one standing. It's a great feeling."

Michigan shut down the high-powered, air-raid offense of the Washington Huskies, holding them to just 13 points — a season low for the team.

The Wolverines finished the season allowing just 10.4 points per game, and Harbaugh credits it to fantastic teamwork.

"I also want to point out, nothing fancy here. There was nothing surprising. It was just good old-fashioned teamwork, good old-fashioned hard work by these players and these coaches and none of us are up here taking a deep, long bow because we know this was just good old-fashioned teamwork."

Players, coaches, fans and anyone associated with Michigan football will be celebrating this team for a long time. The season literally could not have gone any better.