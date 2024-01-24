Jim Harbaugh's whereabouts and next moves fuel internet rumors
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spent Tuesday in Los Angeles meeting with the Chargers about their head coach opening. While some suggested a deal could be done by the end of the day, night came with no news.
Rumors have run wild regarding Harbaugh in the last week or so, and Wednesday is no different. Reports have Harbaugh in at least three different cities as of this morning, including some who expected Harbaugh to meet with the Atlanta Falcons today.
Jordan Schultz reported as of 2:00pm EST that Harbaugh was in fact still in Los Angeles.
The verbiage around Harbaugh's planned second interview with the Atlanta Falcons varies, but it does not appear the meeting has been canceled, and some still expect it to occur.
Currently, no reports clarify if Harbaugh has met with or plans to meet with the Chargers further today.
As things currently stand, the Chargers and Harbaugh have met a second time, and while reports suggest some portions of a deal are in place, the two sides appear to have work to do regarding control, personnel, etc. That's not to say those items could not be worked out in short order and a deal announced with the Chargers soon, but Harbaugh leaving LA and meeting with Atlanta would not like be seen as a positive sign.
Of course, in the background of all of this, Michigan waits with an offer that would make Harbaugh the highest-paid coach in college football. Michigan and Harbaugh have been working on some form of an extension for the last year.
