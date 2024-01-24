Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spent Tuesday in Los Angeles meeting with the Chargers about their head coach opening. While some suggested a deal could be done by the end of the day, night came with no news. Rumors have run wild regarding Harbaugh in the last week or so, and Wednesday is no different. Reports have Harbaugh in at least three different cities as of this morning, including some who expected Harbaugh to meet with the Atlanta Falcons today. Jordan Schultz reported as of 2:00pm EST that Harbaugh was in fact still in Los Angeles.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KaW0gSGFyYmF1Z2ggaXMgc3RpbGwgaW4gTEEsIGEgc291cmNlIHNh aWQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmxlYWNoZXJSZXBv cnQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJsZWFjaGVyUmVwb3J0PC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNm1IajU0UWFHeSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv LzZtSGo1NFFhR3k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9yZGFuIFNjaHVsdHogKEBT Y2h1bHR6X1JlcG9ydCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9T Y2h1bHR6X1JlcG9ydC9zdGF0dXMvMTc1MDIzNDU5MTIzMzcxMjYzOD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI0LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

The verbiage around Harbaugh's planned second interview with the Atlanta Falcons varies, but it does not appear the meeting has been canceled, and some still expect it to occur.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgRmFsY29ucyB3aWxsIG5vdCBiZSBjb25kdWN0aW5nIGEgc2Vj b25kIGludGVydmlldyB3aXRoIEppbSBIYXJiYXVnaCB0b2RheSwgYnV0IGEg c2Vjb25kIG9uZSBjb3VsZCBiZSB1cGNvbWluZywgYWNjb3JkaW5nIHRvIGEg c291cmNlLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvc2ggS2VuZGFsbCAoQEpvc2hUaGVBdGhs ZXRpYykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb3NoVGhlQXRo bGV0aWMvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTAyMTc4ODYwMjU1Mzk5OTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyNCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==