Running away with it: The Game decided by rushing yet again

The team that runs the ball best between Michigan and Ohio State wins the game. Michigan turned the tide in 2021 with Hassan Haskins five touchdowns, in 2022 with Donovan Edwards' two huge touchdown runs, and in 2023 with Blake Corum's clutch touchdown.

This year, with Michigan possessing one of the worst pass offenses in college football, it was going to come down to running the ball. Ryan Day, to his credit, went into this season desperate to have a run game he could rely on. Adding Quinshon Judkins in the portal and making his former mentor Chip Kelly the offensive coordinator.

On Saturday in Columbus, Ohio State leaned into its run game and found nothing, and Michigan, in the end ran their way to victory again.

Kalel Mullings with a legendary performance following Donovan Edwards injury, 32 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown. Ohio State, Judkins and Treveyon Henderson combined for 22 carries for 67 yards and no touchdowns.

The Buckeye faithful inside Ohio Stadium booed as Day and Kelly kept looking for something from their run game, and watched anxiously as Michigan did enough with theirs.

On 3rd and 6, Michigan gave the ball to Mullings, a short gain and Michigan would need to decide on a long field goal or 4th down attempt. Mullings looked stopped behind the line before he found a bounce lane and rushed for 27 yards. That play would eventually set up the game winning field goal. That's how you win The Game.

"It's like the USC run all over again," Sherrone Moore said of the Mullings run after the game. "You've got people tackling him in the backfield. He's hard to bring down. He runs angry, he runs physical. I'm so proud of him. Career high, 32 carries, 116 yards. Just all you can ask for."

Moore was fully aware of the history of running the ball in this rivalry.

"This game has been won, I think, the last 20 years in the rushing battle. We had 172, they had 77. That's usually the story of the game."



