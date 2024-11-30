Michigan's toughness wins again, "just who Michigan is"

Ohio State still doesn't get it.

They used to. The Buckeyes dominated this rivalry on the field and off for the other 364 days a year. Under Urban Meyer, the mentality was there, the hate was real. Michigan figured it out in 2021 under Jim Harbaugh and took back the toughness that narrates this rivalry. Today, Sherrone Moore proved Michigan still has it.

"I think just our mindset of how we attack it," Moore said following the win. "We started really in '21 with Coach Harbaugh, putting it all over the building. It's a constant thought process. How we practice, what we do, when we practice, thinking about this game, how we build our team, what we do. It will continue to be that way. We're going to continue to build this team, the foundation of who we are, this culture around winning this game, and that's what it's got to be about."

There was a lot of talk of Ryan Day and the Buckeyes this week. A continuation of a trend, an insistence that Ohio State is tough, and the losses to Michigan are about something else. Whether it's the weather, or a few big plays, or proving Lou Holtz wrong. Again this year, Day and the Buckeyes nailed the talk, but Michigan nailed the walk.

"That's who we are, so we don't really need to talk about it," Moore said. "That's how we're built. We don't talk about toughness. We don't talk about that. How we're built in the weight room, what we do on the field, physicality, how we practice. That's just who Michigan is. We don't really need to talk about it."