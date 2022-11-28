Get an annual subscription to M&BR for only $22! Use code RIVALS22

JJ McCarthy was dared by Ohio State to prove he could beat them. 263 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, and 45-23 victory later it is fair to say McCarthy met the challenge. Now he has been recognized by the Allstate Sugar Bowl as a Manning Award Star of the Week.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yNjMgcGFzc2luZyB5YXJkcyBhbmQgNCB0b3RhbCBURCByZXNwb25z aWJsZSBmb3IuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qam1jY2Fy dGh5MDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGpqbWNjYXJ0aHkwOTwvYT4g aXMgYSBNYW5uaW5nIEF3YXJkIFN0YXIgb2YgdGhlIFdlZWsgYWZ0ZXIgaGlz IHBlcmZvcm1hbmNlIG9uIFNhdHVyZGF5ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by85ZDlMOGpubDZzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOWQ5TDhqbmw2czwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBGb290YmFsbCAoQFVNaWNoRm9vdGJhbGwp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVU1pY2hGb290YmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTU5NzI4OTQwMzIwMjAxNTIzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK