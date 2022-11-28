JJ McCarthy named Manning Award Star of the Week
JJ McCarthy was dared by Ohio State to prove he could beat them. 263 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, and 45-23 victory later it is fair to say McCarthy met the challenge.
Now he has been recognized by the Allstate Sugar Bowl as a Manning Award Star of the Week.
The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, names eight QB's each week as Manning Award Stars.
Fans can vote on the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page for which QB they think was the best QB of the weekend.
The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting.
