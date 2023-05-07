Maize and blue blood run thick within the Weidenbach family. It's everything the family loves and the roots of the Ann Arbor institution are well entrenched within the family tree.

For 2023 linebacker John Weidenbach, a commitment doesn't only mean he achieved a family dream, he's also honoring family in the process.

Weidenbach's grandfather, Chuck, who is the brother of former U-M athletic director Jack Weidenbach, wasn't able to watch his grandson play football during his high school career due to his deteriorating health.

Although Chuck passed away in 2022, John is honoring his grandfather, who he affectionately refers to as 'Gramps,' by pursuing a dream and love the two shared for Michigan football.

"Ever since I was a kid, my dream was to wear the maize and blue," Weidenbach told Maize & Blue Review. "To be able to run under the banner and play for Michigan has always been my dream. When my grandpa was living, he would always say that before he left this earth, he wanted to see me coming out of that tunnel. He passed away this past July but now he has the best seat in the house."

How would he see his grandfather reacting if he could tell him the news personally?

"He’d be over the moon with pride and gratitude for the opportunity that was given to me," Weidenbach said.

Honoring a loved one is only part of the equation for Weidenbach, who accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Wolverines.

The other part of the equation is to continue putting in the work to get him where he is today.

He is willing to do whatever it takes to not only do right by his family but the U-M program, too.

"My mindset going into Michigan is to do whatever I can to help this team win," Weidenbach said. "I know that this is going to be a very challenging experience unlike any other, but with great challenges come great opportunity and I can’t wait to give everything I have to this program. I will do anything for this team."

He will do so knowing that a family's love isn't just skin deep, it's forever.