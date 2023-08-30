The jump from the Sun Belt Conference to the Big Ten Conference is rather sizable. Just ask Josaiah Stewart, who transferred from Coastal Carolina to Michigan over the offseason.

Stewart, a 6-foot-1, 245-pound junior EDGE rusher from Bronx, New York, spent his first two seasons of eligibility at Coastal Carolina, a notably smaller school than the University of Michigan.

Brooks Stadium, the home of Coastal Carolina's football team, seats just 21,000 fans. Meanwhile, the school itself has roughly 10,000 students.

Michigan, on the other hand, holds an enrollment of more than 50,000 students, and its storied stadium seats 107,601.

Stewart is well aware of the big jump he's taking, and he says one of his main goals is to prove that he belongs in the Big Ten.

"I haven't done anything in the Big Ten, Power Five," Stewart said. "I know I need to prove myself. That's pretty much the mindset."

Playing at 245 pounds as a freshman in 2021, Stewart racked up big numbers, registering 12.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 43 total tackles.

The freshman put up huge numbers as he helped the Chanticleers to an 11-2 overall record.

However, entering his sophomore season, Stewart switched positions and dropped to 230 pounds. He wasn't nearly as productive in 2022, recording 3.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 36 total tackles.

Now back at his freshman-year playing weight, Stewart is looking to keep his speed up.

"I've played at this weight before, back in my freshman year," Stewart said. "It's just getting used to it again after my sophomore year not playing at that weight, but I feel great. Gotta keep my speed up; that's what's really important."

Having been at Michigan for eight months, Stewart notes competition and environment as the biggest differences between Coastal Carolina and Michigan.

"It was an easy transition, and we get after it every day," Stewart said. "I love competing with our O-line; I love competing with the guys in our room; we get each other better every day."

"[The competition amongst EDGE rushers] elevates me every single day. Competing with Jaylen, competing with Braiden, Derrick, T.J., Kechaun — all those guys competing — we all get each other better. They see something I do, they try to recreate it. I see something Jay does as well, I try and recreate it the best I can, so we all feed off each other."

Listed at only 6-foot-1 — two inches shorter than any of Michigan's other three top EDGE rushers — Stewart knows some are doubting his ability to play in the Big Ten.

"That's pretty much what everybody's thinking right now: 'Hey, how can Josaiah Stewart hold up in the Big Ten? How will he play?' But I'm not really worried about that. I'm coming in to play and play hard."