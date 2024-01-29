Michigan and Sherrone Moore won't have to look far to find a replacement for Ben Herbert and will stay with the Herbert coaching tree.

With Herbert informing the U-M players after a Monday morning lift session that he will depart the program to follow Jim Harbaugh to Los Angeles, multiple sources can confirm that current Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning, Justin Tress, will take over Herbert's role in a full-time capacity.

Tress joined the U-M program in 2018 after following Herbert from Arkansas and has worked his way up to being Herbert's right-hand man.

Tress, 28, was a former football player for Kent State.

In his Golden Flashes bio, he had hopes of becoming a strength and conditioning coach.