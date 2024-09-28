Kalel Mullings is RB1 for Michigan.

The coaching staff continued to favor Donovan Edwards in the last few games, giving the dynamic back the start and early down carries. However, following a solid performance against Arkansas State, roles seemed to shift against USC. With the game on the line, Mullings got the carries.

Against Minnesota, there was no debate about the primary running back in Ann Arbor. For a third straight game, Mullings topped 100 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Mullings had 24 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns against Minnesota, and Edwards had nine carries for 34 yards. The former linebacker, Mullings has the ability to break tackles, run over defenders, drag players, and get the extra yards on every play. The story, the style of play, it's easy to compare Mullings to former Michigan running back Hassan Haskins.

A comparion head coach Sherrone Moore made following the win today.

"He's an absolute dude," Moore said on Mullings. "Another 100-yard rushing performance. Obviously, his first start. His preparation isn't gonna change, he's going to be who he is. He just wills himself to some of those first downs, remind me of Hassan Haskins all over again. He's unbelievable, gotta keep feeding him the ball."

Donovan Edwards tends to thrive in his RB2 or "lightning" role. Essentially the role he has had for the last three seasons at Michigan. The balance Michigan finds moving forward, will be a major storyline. With the struggles in the passing game, it's hard to imagine Michigan beating USC or Minnesota without Kalel Mullings.