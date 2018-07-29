Running back Kareem Walker, a former four-star recruit in Michigan's 2016 class, has transferred to Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.

Rated the No. 6 overall running back in 2016 and No. 181 player in the country by Rivals.com, Walker never made the impact some thought he could at U-M. He left the program this offseason.

The Detroit Free Press first reported the news, which came directly from Fort Scott coach Kale Pick at the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference football media day. The clip can be found at the 26:57 mark of the video.

In 2017, Walker carried the ball 20 times for 68 yards and a touchdown. He sat out the 2016 season while he focused on academics.

Former Michigan wide receiver Ahmir Mitchell, who was at Rutgers last season, also has transferred to Fort Scott CC. He was a four-star recruit and the No. 139 overall player in the 2016 class. He never played at U-M.



