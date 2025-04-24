Kenneth Grant selected 13th overall by the Miami Dolphins

During the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night, former Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant was selected with the 13th overall pick by the Miami Dolphins.

Grant, a three-star recruit in the class of 2022 out of Merrillville, Indiana, was ranked No. 478 nationally and No. 65 among defensive linemen. Despite the modest recruiting ranking, his immense size and rare athleticism quickly made him one of the most talked-about players on Michigan’s roster.

As a freshman in 2022, Grant saw action in 12 games, recording seven tackles and a half-sack while playing limited snaps behind more experienced linemen. Still, his power and explosiveness were hard to miss.

By 2023, Grant had carved out a regular role on Michigan’s defensive front. Appearing in all 15 games, he tallied 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a pass breakup. His play was pivotal in Michigan’s undefeated 15-0 national championship season, where the Wolverines boasted one of the best defenses in the country.

Grant emerged as a true force during the 2024 season. Starting all 13 games, he notched 39 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. His dominance in the trenches often required double teams, opening up opportunities for his teammates across the defensive line.

The highlight of Grant’s final year in Ann Arbor came in The Game, when he recorded five tackles and a sack in a 13-10 victory over Ohio State in Columbus, helping Michigan win its third straight over the Buckeyes.

Grant opted out of the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl — a 19-13 win over Alabama — to focus on preparing for the NFL Draft. His rare combination of size (6-foot-3, 339 pounds), strength, and quickness made him a coveted interior presence for NFL teams.

Here's what Bleacher Report NFL Scout Matt Holder had to say about Grant’s game ahead of the draft:

“Kenneth Grant is a mountain in the middle with surprising lateral agility for a player his size,” Holder wrote. “He overwhelms blockers with his sheer power and has developed enough technique to collapse the pocket consistently. While he’s not a pure pass-rusher, his ability to anchor and disrupt makes him a foundational piece for a defense.”