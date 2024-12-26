Kenneth Grant to sit out ReliaQuest Bowl, enter 2025 NFL Draft

Kenneth Grant announced on Thursday that he will opt out of the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama and enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

Grant, a Merrillville, Indiana, native, will leave Michigan as a national champion and a projected first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft.

Grant was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, and he was unranked nationally by Rivals. He was the 11th-ranked player in the state of Indiana and the No. 36 defensive tackle in the country.

During his three seasons in Ann Arbor, Grant registered 69 tackles, nine passes defended, 6.5 sacks and an interception.

Along with Mason Graham, Grant was one half of the dynamic duo that Jim Harbaugh referred to as "gifts from the football gods" in the summer of 2022.

Both players turned out to live up to expectations, if not exceed them.

Many NFL mock drafts project Grant to be a mid-first round selection.