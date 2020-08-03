 Key 2022 DB Target Sherrod Covil On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Call With Jim Harbaugh
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-03 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Key 2022 DB Target Sherrod Covil On Michigan, Call With Jim Harbaugh

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Sherrod Covil is seeing his recruiting stock boom.

The fast-rising 2022 safety out of Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith has earned some major offers over the last couple of weeks and is quickly approaching 20 FBS scholarships.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Virginia safety Sherrod Covil holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Virginia safety Sherrod Covil holds a Michigan offer.

“Recruiting is going really well,” Covil said. “I’m up to 19 offers with some really big ones. I just got the Alabama recently. Michigan offered. Notre Dame just offered. Kentucky, too.”

Michigan jumped in the mix for Covil in June and immediately caught his attention.

“Michigan is big-time,” Covil said. “I grew up watching them on TV. I never ever imagined I would get an offer from them. It’s a really big achievement for me.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}