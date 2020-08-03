“Recruiting is going really well,” Covil said. “I’m up to 19 offers with some really big ones. I just got the Alabama recently. Michigan offered. Notre Dame just offered. Kentucky, too.”

Michigan jumped in the mix for Covil in June and immediately caught his attention.

“Michigan is big-time,” Covil said. “I grew up watching them on TV. I never ever imagined I would get an offer from them. It’s a really big achievement for me.”