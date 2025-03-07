Published Mar 7, 2025
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Questions for U-M’s defense
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to talk about how Michigan's defense looks on paper days out from the start of spring practice. Also, expecations for the Michigan basketball team.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:29

Michigan's defense in '25 2:30-12:59

Expectations for season 13:00-20:26

U-M basketball 20:27-34:57

