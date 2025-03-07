Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Questions for U-M’s defense

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to talk about how Michigan's defense looks on paper days out from the start of spring practice. Also, expecations for the Michigan basketball team.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:29
Michigan's defense in '25 2:30-12:59
Expectations for season 13:00-20:26
U-M basketball 20:27-34:57
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky