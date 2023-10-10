On what he's seen from his room

First and foremost, have to talk about the two seniors, Cornelius and Roman, just love what they bring to not only our room but our football team. Great leadership, guys who do things the right way. Love Michigan and they love football. Just blessed to have them in our room and they set the tone for how we do it. Run game, pass game, they're just another, from a leadership standpoint, the young guys can, if I'm not around, they can always go to those guys, get some mentorship from them. It carries in the way they handle their business on the practice field and it carries over on Saturday. That's why the guys are doing their job, couldn't be more proud of them.

On what they do in practice to work on concentration

We work on contested catches. For the guys, putting themselves in position, what do I do when that moment comes? Roman did a fantastic job, talk about being aggressive, coming back to the football. The quarterbacks trust you to make a play, you gotta go make a play for them in any way, shape or form. Roman made one of the best catches that you're going to see this college football season.

On Roman Wilson's catch against Nebraska

What was crazy about it, we were doing a drill earlier in the week and Roman caught it and he was like, you purposely underthrow a ball and he reached over the defensive back when we were doing it. It was just a drill for us, kind of like, hey, you get in that position, what are you going to do? We went back and I said, man, this is crazy because it's almost identical catch that he made in the game. Just an example of Roman taking practice to the game on Saturdays and being in that position and not blinking.

On the young receivers

Those guys, we talked about this during the preseason, during camp, these guys got an opportunity. Couple guys went down and they stepped up. Every opportunity they got, they stepped up. As you went through the course of training camp, they didn't look like freshmen. They don't hold themselves like freshmen. Those guys, they're alphas. They believe in their abilities and they're super competitive. You gotta love that. Especially with those guys being freshmen and sophomores.

On trusting the younger receivers

I think, first and foremost, it starts with our scheme. Coach Moore, Sherrone does a phenomenal job of building the scheme and guys like Kirk Campbell, Grant Newsome, Mike Hart. Those guys do a great job of getting their input of what we're doing schematically. It allows the kids to play fast. Nothing is over their head, they have a full understanding of what's going on and credit to the kids to really being dialed in. Those kids are locked in, focused. They want to be detailed and they know they won't play if they're not detailed. Every kid wants to play, every player wants to play, those guys are studying their playbook and doing walkthroughs. Making sure when they get their opportunity in practice they are making the most of it because it counts on Saturdays.