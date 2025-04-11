Published Apr 11, 2025
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: A good day for Dusty May
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan basketball adds a big Spaniard to the team. Football trivia, quarterback and offensive line talk.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:55

Link on passing 1:56-5:34

Trivia & spring game meet 5:35-11:00

Football recruiting 11:01-15:00

Spring buzz 15:01-27:54

Underwood & Davis 27:55-34:59

Walker transfers 35:00-36:31

Trivia answer 36:32-40:41

Feedback 40:42-55:19

Michigan basketball 55:20-1:03:40

---

