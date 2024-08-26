TJ Guy

On Sherrone Moore's belief in him "Coach Moore has always believed in me since I was a young guy. Seeing the potential in me. He's always been on me about staying at it, working hard and waiting my turn. Definitely a blessing having a coach like that caring about his players like that. It feels good." On the quarterback battle "They're both really talented players, obviously bring different things to the table. I couldn't say either one of them gives me any more problems, they both battled really hard this fall camp. I'm excited to see it as well as you guys... Obviously Alex is more of a threat with his legs but Davis has wheels too so it's not too much different. Alex is throwing the ball as well as Davis and they're both competing at a really high level."

Advertisement

Gio El-Hadi

On what he's seen at right tackle and center "This whole camp has been really good competition. We're comfortable with whoever plays out there. Either it's Dom, Crip, Raheem, Evan, Gentry or Persi, we're confident and we trust whoever is out there." On a new offensive line "Building a whole identity. We have to withhold the standard. We don't need 5 guys to play, we need 10. We all have to be on the same, we all have to be ready whenever our name is called. People are gonna get hurt, that's how it goes. It's football. Whoever is up next, you gotta go up there and play well. Withholding that standard, building our name. Myles, he's been thinking about a name for ourselves and he brought up 'Invictus.' None of us knew what that meant and he told us a little bit about the world being unconquerable, unbeatable. I feel like that's what we are."

Zeke Berry