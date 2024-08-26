Key Quotes: TJ Guy, Gio El-Hadi, Zeke Berry pre-Fresno State
TJ Guy
On Sherrone Moore's belief in him
"Coach Moore has always believed in me since I was a young guy. Seeing the potential in me. He's always been on me about staying at it, working hard and waiting my turn. Definitely a blessing having a coach like that caring about his players like that. It feels good."
On the quarterback battle
"They're both really talented players, obviously bring different things to the table. I couldn't say either one of them gives me any more problems, they both battled really hard this fall camp. I'm excited to see it as well as you guys... Obviously Alex is more of a threat with his legs but Davis has wheels too so it's not too much different. Alex is throwing the ball as well as Davis and they're both competing at a really high level."
Gio El-Hadi
On what he's seen at right tackle and center
"This whole camp has been really good competition. We're comfortable with whoever plays out there. Either it's Dom, Crip, Raheem, Evan, Gentry or Persi, we're confident and we trust whoever is out there."
On a new offensive line
"Building a whole identity. We have to withhold the standard. We don't need 5 guys to play, we need 10. We all have to be on the same, we all have to be ready whenever our name is called. People are gonna get hurt, that's how it goes. It's football. Whoever is up next, you gotta go up there and play well. Withholding that standard, building our name. Myles, he's been thinking about a name for ourselves and he brought up 'Invictus.' None of us knew what that meant and he told us a little bit about the world being unconquerable, unbeatable. I feel like that's what we are."
Zeke Berry
On how much time he's splitting at safety and cornerback
"It's something I had to adjust to just because of the position. Being at safety, you're farther back from the defense and being at nickel you're up in front. Just being able to juggle those and finding the right spots in positioning. I would say that was something I had struggled with but I feel like I'm getting better at it now... Same reps for either nickel and safety."
On getting his confidence back
"The spring game, when we were practicing for that. I started to regain my confidence, I started to make more plays out there. Getting into the playbook a lot more. Picking the brains of the older guys to see how they think of football and try to take some of the things that they do into my own game. I would say after that, I started to regain my confidence and just be me out on the field."
---
