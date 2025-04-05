UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg commits to Michigan

Michigan continues to make a splash in the transfer portal as the Wolverines added arguably the best available big man on Saturday.

UAB big man Yaxel Lendeborg announced that he has committed to U-M, according to ESPN.

The Wolverines will have to wait with bated breath, however, as Lendeborg has also declared for the NBA Draft and could go pro if he receives a professional contract.

If Lendeborg were to stay in college, his addition addresses a major need for U-M’s front court as the program has to replace Vlad Goldin’s production.

Productive he certainly was with the Blazers, averaging 17.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 steals this season.

He was also named First Team All-AAC in his two seasons with the Blazers.

Lendeborg is the third portal commitment for Dusty May, who has also landed North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau and Illinois forward Morez Johnson.