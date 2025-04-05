UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg commits to Michigan

in other news
Michigan at the top for 2027 in-state WR Charles Britton after visit
Michigan is the current leader for 2027 in-state wide receiver Charles Britton.
Michigan reinforces relationship with 2026 ATH Jaziel Hart during visit
Michigan is expected to be a factor for 2026 ATH Jaziel Hart.
Running Visitor List: Weekend of April 5
M&BR has a running list of visitors expected on campus this weekend.
Michigan Got a Look — Now It’s Time for Everyone to Know Andrew Willemsen
He Visited Michigan. He Ran a 4.35. He’s All-State. Get to know Andrew Willemsen, one of the best RBs in Michigan.
Standing Tall: Donaven McCulley brings size and swagger to Michigan WR room
Michigan Football's offense is evolving and Donaven McCulley is ready to thrive in a system built to air it out.
in other news
Michigan at the top for 2027 in-state WR Charles Britton after visit
Michigan is the current leader for 2027 in-state wide receiver Charles Britton.
Michigan reinforces relationship with 2026 ATH Jaziel Hart during visit
Michigan is expected to be a factor for 2026 ATH Jaziel Hart.
Running Visitor List: Weekend of April 5
M&BR has a running list of visitors expected on campus this weekend.
Michigan continues to make a splash in the transfer portal as the Wolverines added arguably the best available big man on Saturday.
UAB big man Yaxel Lendeborg announced that he has committed to U-M, according to ESPN.
The Wolverines will have to wait with bated breath, however, as Lendeborg has also declared for the NBA Draft and could go pro if he receives a professional contract.
If Lendeborg were to stay in college, his addition addresses a major need for U-M’s front court as the program has to replace Vlad Goldin’s production.
Productive he certainly was with the Blazers, averaging 17.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 steals this season.
He was also named First Team All-AAC in his two seasons with the Blazers.
Lendeborg is the third portal commitment for Dusty May, who has also landed North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau and Illinois forward Morez Johnson.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky