Michigan is the current leader for 2027 in-state wide receiver Charles Britton.

 • Josh Henschke
Michigan is expected to be a factor for 2026 ATH Jaziel Hart.

 • Josh Henschke
M&BR has a running list of visitors expected on campus this weekend.

 • Josh Henschke
He Visited Michigan. He Ran a 4.35. He’s All-State. Get to know Andrew Willemsen, one of the best RBs in Michigan.

 • Trevor McCue
Michigan Football's offense is evolving and Donaven McCulley is ready to thrive in a system built to air it out.

 • Trevor McCue

Michigan is the current leader for 2027 in-state wide receiver Charles Britton.

 • Josh Henschke
Michigan is expected to be a factor for 2026 ATH Jaziel Hart.

 • Josh Henschke
M&BR has a running list of visitors expected on campus this weekend.

 • Josh Henschke
Published Apr 5, 2025
UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg commits to Michigan
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Michigan continues to make a splash in the transfer portal as the Wolverines added arguably the best available big man on Saturday.

UAB big man Yaxel Lendeborg announced that he has committed to U-M, according to ESPN.

The Wolverines will have to wait with bated breath, however, as Lendeborg has also declared for the NBA Draft and could go pro if he receives a professional contract.

If Lendeborg were to stay in college, his addition addresses a major need for U-M’s front court as the program has to replace Vlad Goldin’s production.

Productive he certainly was with the Blazers, averaging 17.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.6 steals this season.

He was also named First Team All-AAC in his two seasons with the Blazers.

Lendeborg is the third portal commitment for Dusty May, who has also landed North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau and Illinois forward Morez Johnson.

