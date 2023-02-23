Michigan knocked off Rutgers, 71-53, during senior night on Thursday night at the Crisler Center. Emily Kiser had a career-high 34 points, and every last one of her efforts were needed as the Wolverines pulled away from the Scarlet Knights late.

Kim Barnes Arico and the Wolverines got off to a blistering hot start with 20 first-quarter points. Kiser poured in 14 in the opening quarter to give Michigan and eight-point lead going into the second quarter.

Cameron Williams and Maddie Nolan were the only other Wolverines to make scoring contributions in the first quarter, but Kiser was so unstoppable it didn't seem to be too much of a problem.

In the second quarter, though, Michigan committed nine turnovers in what was one of the sloppiest quarters of basketball of the season. The Wolverines made one field goal in the second quarter, while five of their points came at the free throw line.

After building an eight-point lead after one quarter, Michigan's lead was down to just one point at halftime.

In the second half, Michigan went back to Kiser, and she carried the Wolverines to victory over the Scarlet Knights.

Kiser's 34 points bested her former career-high of 26 points by eight.

Michigan improves to 11-6 in the Big Ten with the victory, and Barnes Arico's squad is almost guaranteed to secure the fifth seed for next week's Big Ten Tournament.