A year ago, Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins felt like he didn't have the status to speak up as a vocal leader on the team.

What a difference a year makes.

Now, with the 2023 season less than a week away, Jenkins' teammates have voted him as one of six captains to lead the program this season.

Jenkins wasn't shy about how much the honor meant to him.

"This is everything for me," Jenkins told reporters on Thursday. "I never really expected to be here, so it's beyond an honor and a privilege. I just want to do everything in my power to represent the Block M in the best way possible."

Many of Jenkins' teammates have commented on him working on becoming more of a vocal leader this season, even before he was named captain.

Now with the distinction of a team leader, the onus is on Jenkins to work on becoming a vocal leader even more.

It's something he always trying to be cognizant about.

"I try to become more aware of it this year," Jenkins said. "Last year, I just wanted to lead more by example because I didn't feel like I was in a position to really speak up as much. I didn't feel that I really had that much stock to be able to do so. Now, with the guys, just coming up and asking me for advice and asking me for my input, it definitely kind of changed my perspective and definitely got me to speak up more. Working on actually being more vocal."