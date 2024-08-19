LaMar Morgan gives early nod to Jyaire Hill as second cornerback
By all accounts, it's sophomore cornerback Jyaire Hill's time to shine.
He's received glowing reviews on his play from his teammates and coaches alike, including head coach Sherrone Moore.
His position coach, LaMar Morgan, is the latest to sing his praises and Hill appears set to be the secondary cornerback behind All-American Will Johnson.
"I think right now, you would say the early favorite would be, you know, Sug, Jyaire," Morgan told reporters on Sunday. "I think he's done a great job. He probably has a little bit of an advantage over some of the guys that are in the program. Just by getting all the reps, he got this spring football and then, you know, now fall camp. But I think there's a constant battle. We got two weeks for guys to continue to make moves. Really excited about the group."
The battle doesn't start and stop with Hill, though, as the program is constantly looking to develop depth across the board on both sides of the ball.
With key contributors likely set, Morgan's eyes are beginning to look at developing youth on the roster who could potentially feature this season but certainly down the road.
"We're going to have to develop some guys that maybe y'all don't know about yet and I think that's a challenge and encouragement as a coach," Morgan said. "It's going to be a young group. I know everybody knows about Will, but all the guys behind him, there's going to be a lot of guys that's going to, you know, play hard for this university and do a great job."
Zeke Berry continues to cement his case at nickel corner
Zeke Berry's name has been a constant since spring as someone who is going to contribute on defense for the Wolverines this season.
Looking to contribute in a role similar to what Mike Sainristil had last season, Berry appears to be wearing multiple hats for the Wolverines right now.
Predominantly in a nickelback role, Morgan also suggests that Berry can be used all over the field this season.
"I love Zeke," Morgan said. "Zeke's going to be a guy that we're going to try to move around. He's playing high and low. So, you know, I think he's trying to take on that role of trying to be a leader. You know, sometimes I think we have some talented guys like Zeke. They just haven't played as much. So, you're just building confidence in those guys, reps in when they don't feel well, you know, when their body's sore.
"I think Zeke is probably the leader in that nickel role right now. J-Mac's behind him. We've been playing some of the other guys behind them. But the two guys that's been playing nickel the most at practice have been Zeke Barry and J-Mac. Yes, sir."
