By all accounts, it's sophomore cornerback Jyaire Hill's time to shine.

He's received glowing reviews on his play from his teammates and coaches alike, including head coach Sherrone Moore.

His position coach, LaMar Morgan, is the latest to sing his praises and Hill appears set to be the secondary cornerback behind All-American Will Johnson.

"I think right now, you would say the early favorite would be, you know, Sug, Jyaire," Morgan told reporters on Sunday. "I think he's done a great job. He probably has a little bit of an advantage over some of the guys that are in the program. Just by getting all the reps, he got this spring football and then, you know, now fall camp. But I think there's a constant battle. We got two weeks for guys to continue to make moves. Really excited about the group."

The battle doesn't start and stop with Hill, though, as the program is constantly looking to develop depth across the board on both sides of the ball.

With key contributors likely set, Morgan's eyes are beginning to look at developing youth on the roster who could potentially feature this season but certainly down the road.

"We're going to have to develop some guys that maybe y'all don't know about yet and I think that's a challenge and encouragement as a coach," Morgan said. "It's going to be a young group. I know everybody knows about Will, but all the guys behind him, there's going to be a lot of guys that's going to, you know, play hard for this university and do a great job."