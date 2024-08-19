PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

LaMar Morgan gives early nod to Jyaire Hill as second cornerback

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

By all accounts, it's sophomore cornerback Jyaire Hill's time to shine.

He's received glowing reviews on his play from his teammates and coaches alike, including head coach Sherrone Moore.

His position coach, LaMar Morgan, is the latest to sing his praises and Hill appears set to be the secondary cornerback behind All-American Will Johnson.

"I think right now, you would say the early favorite would be, you know, Sug, Jyaire," Morgan told reporters on Sunday. "I think he's done a great job. He probably has a little bit of an advantage over some of the guys that are in the program. Just by getting all the reps, he got this spring football and then, you know, now fall camp. But I think there's a constant battle. We got two weeks for guys to continue to make moves. Really excited about the group."

The battle doesn't start and stop with Hill, though, as the program is constantly looking to develop depth across the board on both sides of the ball.

With key contributors likely set, Morgan's eyes are beginning to look at developing youth on the roster who could potentially feature this season but certainly down the road.

"We're going to have to develop some guys that maybe y'all don't know about yet and I think that's a challenge and encouragement as a coach," Morgan said. "It's going to be a young group. I know everybody knows about Will, but all the guys behind him, there's going to be a lot of guys that's going to, you know, play hard for this university and do a great job."

Zeke Berry continues to cement his case at nickel corner

Zeke Berry's name has been a constant since spring as someone who is going to contribute on defense for the Wolverines this season.

Looking to contribute in a role similar to what Mike Sainristil had last season, Berry appears to be wearing multiple hats for the Wolverines right now.

Predominantly in a nickelback role, Morgan also suggests that Berry can be used all over the field this season.

"I love Zeke," Morgan said. "Zeke's going to be a guy that we're going to try to move around. He's playing high and low. So, you know, I think he's trying to take on that role of trying to be a leader. You know, sometimes I think we have some talented guys like Zeke. They just haven't played as much. So, you're just building confidence in those guys, reps in when they don't feel well, you know, when their body's sore.

"I think Zeke is probably the leader in that nickel role right now. J-Mac's behind him. We've been playing some of the other guys behind them. But the two guys that's been playing nickel the most at practice have been Zeke Barry and J-Mac. Yes, sir."

---

