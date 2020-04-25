Lavert Hill, Sean McKeon Sign Undrafted Free Agent Deals With NFL Clubs
Ten of the Michigan Wolverines football's 13 draftable prospects were chosen this weekend by NFL teams, with cornerback Lavert Hill, tight end Sean McKeon and quarterback Shea Patterson standing as the lone exceptions.
It didn't take the former two long to find new homes, however, with Hill and McKeon already signing free agent deals with pro organizations.
Lavert Hill is joining the reigning Super Bowl Champs.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 26, 2020
The @UMichFootball stud has signed as an UDFA with the @Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/Ox7dy5aMy7
Happy to say I’ve signed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys! Excited to get to work!— Sean McKeon (@Mckeon_Sean) April 25, 2020
Hill signed with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, after going unselected today to many people's surprise. He will be reunited with former defensive end teammate Michael Danna, who was also taken by Kansas City in the fifth round this afternoon.
McKeon, on the other hand, tweeted about his transaction, writing, "Happy to say I've signed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys! Excited to get to work!"
The tight end was viewed as a fringe draft prospect, and was only pegged to be taken in about half the mock draft projections heading into the weekend. He'll be teaming up with former cornerback teammate Jourdan Lewis in the Lone Star State.
The fact that Patterson didn't hear his name called wasn't a surprise, with almost no pre-weekend mock drafts expecting him to be taken. Inconsistent play as a senior in 2019 was the primary culprit, with an underwhelming showing in January's Senior Bowl enhancing that notion.
Michigan's 10 draftees this weekend were tied with Ohio State for the second most of any college program, trailing only the 14 that LSU tallied.
It was also deadlocked for the second best draft class in U-M history, tying the 1972 and 1974 editions that also registered 10. The 11 selectees that head coach Jim Harbaugh produced in 2017 stand as the program record.
