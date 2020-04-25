Former Michigan captain and offensive guard Ben Bredeson was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens with the 143rd overall pick. He was one of 10 Wolverines to be drafted, which was tied with Ohio State for the second-most players selected from a school in this year's draft. Here's a look around the internet at what they're saying about Baltimore taking Bredeson. RELATED: Baltimore Ravens Select Michigan's Ben Bredeson In The Fourth Round

Michigan Wolverines football guard Ben Bredeson was taken by the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Draft. (AP Images)

Jamison Hensley, ESPN: Baltimore Ravens' 2020 NFL draft analysis for every pick Baltimore takes interior offensive linemen with back-to-back picks, selecting Bredeson in the fourth round after taking Tyre Phillips in the third. This shows how strongly the Ravens believe in building their offensive line with homegrown talent and investing in the line in front of NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson. This marks the seventh time in the past five drafts that Baltimore has selected an offensive lineman in the first four rounds. Coach John Harbaugh, whose brother Jim coached Bredeson, said one of the top two challenges this offseason was making sure the interior of the offensive line is set. Right guard Marshal Yanda retired and center Matt Skura is recovering from significant knee surgery. Bredeson is known for his toughness and leadership but is considered athletically limited. He should compete with Phillips and Powers for Yanda's old spot. He also said he is open to playing center.

Ryan Mink , John Eisenberg and Clifton Brown, Ravens.com: Instant Reaction to Ravens' Day 3 of Draft John Eisenberg: Ben Bredeson, a guard, was a co-captain at Michigan for two years. He'll compete for a starting job. Known for finding contributors on Day 3, the Ravens might have struck again. Clifton Brown: The Ravens finished an impressive draft with a solid final day. I like the pick of guard Ben Bredeson in the fourth round, because after Marshal Yanda's retirement the Ravens needed at least two interior linemen in this draft. Ryan Mink: Baltimore added even more competition to the offensive line with Ben Bredeson, who is just a rock-solid, no-nonsense Big Ten blocker who came with the Harbaugh stamp of approval. Reminds me of Rick Wagner.

Mike Tanier, Bleacher Report: NFL Draft 2020: Round 4-7 Grades for Every Pick Bredeson was a three-year starter at left guard for the Wolverines, but he played some center during Senior Bowl week and stated at the combine that some teams spoke to him about moving to center. He's an alert interior blocker who picks up stunts and blitzes quickly, and he's a fundamentally sound blocker who was often called upon to handle difficult assignments, like reach-blocking a defensive end or "Molly blocking" (pulling out to take on an edge-rusher). He's a solid drive-blocker when coming off the ball low, but he'll lunge and end up on the ground a little too often, and he can be bull-rushed back into the quarterback at times. Bredeson may benefit from the move to center, when he can use his diagnostic skills to make line adjustments and will be protected by double-teams from Aaron Donald types. There is no replacing retired guard Marshal Yanda with a middle-round pick, but Bredeson will be one of the players vying to step into Yanda’s shoes. The Ravens continue to quietly crush the middle rounds of this draft, like they have done in so many others. Grade: A-

Chris Schisler, Ebony Bird: NFL Draft Report Card: Grading the Ravens on day 3 Grade: A One of the slight qualms I had with the selection of Tyre Phillips [OL in the third round] was that there were better offensive linemen available. One of those offensive linemen was Bredeson, a player who got drafted much lower than he probably should have. Bredeson was a very solid player at Michigan who is perfect for the Ravens offense. This is a great pick. The competition the Ravens are going to have for the starting right guard spot is going to be exciting.

Mike Preston, Baltimore Sun: Mostly C’s and B’s to report for Ravens’ 2020 draft Bredeson was a four-year starter at Michigan and a rare two-time captain, which is a statement in itself. In his last 451 snaps in pass protection, Bredeson didn’t allow a quarterback hit or a sack. He has good size but height might allow shorter and quicker defensive linemen to get under him. The knock on Bredeson is that he lacks some athleticism. Grade: C

Matthew Stevens, Ravens Wire: Ravens select Michigan G Ben Bredeson with No. 143 pick in 4th round We had actually pegged Bredeson as the best guard prospect expected to be available in the fourth round and apparently Baltimore agreed. He’s a determined and intelligent blocker with a ton of strength, all important features in the Ravens’ power-rushing attack. Baltimore could have gotten a little inside information on Bredeson from coach John Harbaugh’s older brother, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Bredeson started every game at left guard at Michigan over the last three seasons, getting playing time in all 13 games as a freshman too.