In the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, with the 143rd overall pick, the Baltimore Ravens selected Michigan football offensive guard Ben Bredeson. Bredeson became the third draft pick from U-M in this year's draft, after center Cesar Ruiz went to the Saints in the first round and edge Josh Uche was taken by the Patriots in the second round. Bredeson, a four-year starter at left guard, was an All-American in 2019 as a senior. He was named team captain in each of the last two years, one of 12 players in program history to earn that distinction in multiple years. After playing for Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor, Bredeson will now play for Harbaugh's brother John Harbaugh, the head coach of the Ravens. Bredeson is the third U-M player Baltimore has drafted during Jim Harbaugh's U-M tenure, with defensive linemen Willie Henry (2016) and Chris Wormley (2017) being the two others. RELATED: New England Patriots Select Josh Uche With The 60th Overall Pick RELATED: NFL Draft Day 3: Michigan Prospects On Best Available Lists

Michigan Wolverines football two-time captain offensive lineman Ben Bredeson gets drafted by John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens. (AP Images)

"You look at Michigan, and with Jim Harbaugh and John Harbaugh, that connection there maybe influenced this pick," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said. "But, the veteran experience of Ben Bredeson, starting 46 games at left guard ... a guy who was in the Big Ten, game by game, very durable out there every week, competing hard. "Somewhat limited, though. He's got really short arms, and that's going to be a factor moving forward into the NFL. Is he going to be good enough to be a starter, or maybe just a backup that can give you just a game or two if your starter gets hurt? We'll see how limited he is — whether he's just a great college player. But, moving forward in the NFL, will the technician that he is and the veteran experience help him overcome some of that athleticism and certainly the short arms?"

Welcome to Baltimore, Ben Bredeson❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/Fe1ouH8XyT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 25, 2020