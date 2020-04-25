NFL Draft Day 3: Michigan Prospects On Best Available Lists
Former Michigan players Cesar Ruiz and Josh Uche are off the board, but there are 11 more Wolverines that are hoping to be selected on day three of the 2020 NFL Draft in rounds four through seven. 149 picks remain in the draft.
Here's where U-M's remaining prospects check in on updated best available lists heading into the day.
RELATED: New England Patriots Select Josh Uche With The 60th Overall Pick
RELATED: New Orleans Coach Sean Payton Raves About Cesar Ruiz
ESPN
No. 23 - cornerback LaVert Hill
No. 35 - wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones
No. 55 - outside linebacker/safety Khaleke Hudson
No. 61 - interior offensive lineman Ben Bredeson
No. 99 - offensive tackle Jon Runyan
No. 120 - tight end Sean McKeon
No. 131 - safety Josh Metellus
No. 188 - defensive end Michael Danna
No. 195 - quarterback Shea Patterson
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Top Players Remaining On Dane Brugler's Draft Board Entering Day 3
No. 31 - Bredeson
No. 49 - Peoples-Jones
No. 64 - Metellus
No. 109 - interior offensive lineman Michael Onwenu
No. 123 - Runyan
No. 132 - McKeon
No. 139 - Hill
No. 144 - Hudson
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Top 25 Best Available On Day 3
No. 8 - Peoples-Jones
No. 20 - Bredeson
NBC Sports
Top 67 Best Available On Day 3
No. 36 - Hudson
No. 49 - Bredeson
No. 50 - Peoples-Jones
Rob Rang, Sports Illustrated
Best Players Available For Day 3
No. 3 - Bredeson (no. 1 interior offensive lineman)
No. 42 - Hill (no. 20 corner)
Matt Miller, Bleacher Report
Best Remaining Players After Day 2
No. 12 quarterback - Patterson
No. 1 wide receiver - Peoples-Jones
No. 9 tight end - McKeon
No. 9 offensive tackle - Runyan
No. 4 interior offensive lineman - Bredeson
No. 23 defensive end - Danna
No. 17 linebacker - Hudson
No. 10 cornerback - Hill
No. 7 safety - Metellus
No. 22 safety - Jordan Glasgow
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
Best Remaining Prospects Available
No. 34 - Peoples-Jones
---
