Leigha Brown scores 27, lifts Michigan over Illinois in Phelia's absence
Following its "get right" win over Minnesota on Sunday, Michigan headed back home to host 7-4 Illinois at the Crisler Center on Thursday. The Wolverines and Fighting Illini were tied for fifth place in the Big Ten heading into the contest, and the game was not nearly as close as many would have expected a game between two teams with identical records would be.
Leading scorer Laila Phelia was unavailable for the game, due to a lower body injury. It was the first game that Phelia had missed this season, but Michigan easily took care of business without the sophomore as it cruised to a 74-57 victory over Illinois.
Despite Phelia's absence, the scoring was very balanced for Michigan in the first quarter. Jordan Hobbs, Leigha Brown and Cameron Williams all had four points in the first 10 minutes, and Emily Kiser added two of her own to give Michigan a 14-9 advantage heading into the second quarter.
Michigan doubled up Illinois in the second quarter, thanks to an outstanding performance from Leigha Brown. The senior guard scored 11 second-quarter points, and she finished the first half with 15 points on 6-6 shooting.
Maddie Nolan and Hobbs each added six points in the first half, and at one point, the Wolverines went on a 15-0 run to put Illinois in a major hole going into the second half.
The third quarter wasn't nearly as dominant for Michigan, and the Fighting Illini began to claw their way back into the game after being down by as many as 23 points late in the second quarter.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Michigan led by 14 points, and the Wolverines may have gotten a little too comfortable. Illinois cut the lead to eight points on a few different occasions, but Brown was clutch down the stretch as Michigan held on, 74-57.
Brown finished with 27 points on 10-13 shooting in 37 minutes. Maddie Nolan and Emily Kiser also finished in double figures in the victory.
The Wolverines improve to 18-5 (8-4) with the win, and take over sole possession of fifth place in the Big Ten. Michigan will rest up for a duel with in-state rival Michigan State on Sunday at the Breslin Center. The game will tip off at 3 p.m.and will air on B1G+.
