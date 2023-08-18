While Michigan addressed its depth at the linebacker position in the offseason by adding Ernest Hausmann, it appears that other depth at the position is answering the call as well at this point in fall camp.

Senior leader Mike Barrett was the first person to name Jaydon Hood as a player that has stepped up in fall camp and Junior Colson was the next in line to sing the praises of the redshirt sophomore as well.

"He’s focused on the moment, on the now," Colson told reporters this week. "You can tell he stays here, especially during camp, he’s been one of the last ones to leave watching film trying to get better, and he’s asking more questions than he normally is. So I think that’s one thing he’s matured in. Maturity-wise, he’s allowed his game to take that next step to reach that next level and I think he’s gonna keep going up and up.”

Also to make comments this week, head coach Jim Harbaugh took some time out of his press conference on Tuesday to mention that Hood has been taking a step forward, which is welcomed news for a position looking for depth.

"The guy who I would say has asserted himself the most is Jaydon Hood," Harbaugh said this week. "As far as where he was last year to where he is now, he is getting right there in the mix.”

Playing sparingly for the Wolverines in two seasons, Hood has appeared in four games for the Wolverines.

Last season in the win over Hawaii, Hood appeared at linebacker and had three tackles plus a pass breakup.

Hood was also named Scout Team Player of the Week for the program during the Michigan State week of preparation.