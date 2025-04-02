Standing Tall: Donaven McCulley brings size and swagger to Michigan WR room

When Donaven McCulley transferred to Michigan, he wasn’t just looking for a new start but a system that would let him thrive.

“Just a new environment and new goals,” McCulley said. “Being able to take my game to the next level and be part of something great.”

That opportunity is now possible thanks to a shift in Michigan’s offensive philosophy. Under new coordinator Chip Lindsey, the Wolverines are looking to be a faster, more vertical passing attack.

“Fast pace—we’re gonna throw the ball down the field,” McCulley said. “That’s his vision.”

McCulley, a former quarterback at Indiana who once threw a touchdown in the Big House, brings a unique understanding of offensive structure and chemistry. His connection with quarterbacks like Bryce Underwood is already growing this spring.

“Being in there with them, making mistakes and big plays—that creates chemistry,” he said.

At 6'5", McCulley fits Michigan and head coach Sherrone Moore's new emphasis on size and physicality at receiver. He sees contested catches like rebounds—drawing on his basketball background—and embraces the blocking responsibilities in Michigan’s run game.

“I could make a block and we could score a 70-yard touchdown. That’s gonna make me equally happy,” he said.

Michigan hasn't had a big-body receiver contribute since Nico Collins in the 2019 season. Moore has made it clear with his comments and recruiting that he wants size on the outside.

McCulley isn’t shy about his goals either: “Be the best Big Ten receiver. 1,000 yards, 10 touchdowns. That’s the standard I hold myself to.”

With a new scheme, a clear role, and renewed energy, McCulley believes Michigan is ready to let its receivers shine.

McCulley could be WR1 for Michigan in 2025.